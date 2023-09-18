5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 3
A trio of running backs and a pair of wide receivers highlight the top fantasy football pickups for Week 3 in the NFL.
Top fantasy football pickups for Week 3: 3. Houston Texans, WR, Tank Dell
The fantasy football community largely shied away from Houston this season due to concerns about the fantasy viability of its skill players. Those concerns were largely warranted as the Texans were committed to starting a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud behind a first-time defensive head coach in DeMeco Ryans, leaving running back Dameon Pierce as the team's safest fantasy commodity.
That formula might be changing as Stroud showed some signs of brilliance today, throwing for 384 yards in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts. While Nico Collins was the headliner, racking up seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, Stroud also developed a nice connection with fellow rookie Tank Dell.
The Texans gave Dell a bigger workload after Noah Brown landed on injured reserve this week and he responded nicely, turning 10 targets into seven receptions for 72 yards and a score. The workload is very important to see for Dell, who has clearly earned the trust of Stroud throughout the week in practice and converted it into success during a game.
While it might be harder to pick up Collins, Dell is rostered in just five percent of leagues and plays on a team that should be trailing plenty throughout the season. Grab Dell as a potential flex play now and a valuable bye-week filler in the coming weeks.