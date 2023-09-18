5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 3
A trio of running backs and a pair of wide receivers highlight the top fantasy football pickups for Week 3 in the NFL.
Top fantasy football pickups for Week 3: 2. Green Bay Packers, WR, Jayden Reed
One of the biggest mantras to keep in mind with fantasy football is that injury creates opportunity. This has certainly been the case in Green Bay, where a hamstring injury for Christian Watson has created a valuable chance for rookie receiver Jayden Reed to show off what he can do.
Jordan Love has formed a strong connection with Reed, who was targeted eight times in Green Bay's tight Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Reed caught four of those for 37 yards and found pay dirt twice, a solid effort that could lead to a bit more involvement in the Packers' offensive game plans.
Things will certainly get complicated when Watson, who broke out last year in the second half, returns from his injury issues and Romeo Doubs is still around to draw targets. Reed's performance was very impressive, however, and Green Bay figures to be right in the mix in plenty of games where they will need Love to make plays through the air to win.
Only 10 percent of teams have rostered Reed, who can be a flex consideration as long as Watson is out. The longer Watson is sidelined, the more entrenched Reed can find himself in Love's passing hierarchy.