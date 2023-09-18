5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 3
A trio of running backs and a pair of wide receivers highlight the top fantasy football pickups for Week 3 in the NFL.
Top fantasy football pickups for Week 3: 1. Indianapolis Colts, RB, Zack Moss
We discussed Moss last week after Deon Jackson failed to impress in his opportunity to start for the Colts. Jonathan Taylor's continued stay on the PUP list opened the door for Moss to become Indianapolis' starter in Week 2 and he crashed right through it with a monster effort.
Moss carried 18 times for 88 yards with a touchdown, adding four catches for another 19 yards on four targets. Those 22 touches easily led the backfield for Indianapolis, whose only other rushes came from Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew, who replaced Richardson after the starter departed with a concussion.
There is certainly vulture potential with Richardson but Moss is going to be the headliner in a run-first offense based on the wildly successful Philadelphia Eagles' system. Shane Steichen should continue to feed Moss the ball early and often to take pressure off of Richardson, who has a ton of talent but is extremely raw as a passer.
This will be the last call on Moss, who is already rostered in 52 percent of leagues and should approach the high-80s at minimum at this time next week. Taylor has at least two more weeks on the PUP list and a lingering trade request that may still be granted by the front office, making Moss a sure-fire bet as the top pickup of the week.