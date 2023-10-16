5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 7
Christian McCaffrey's injury creates some opportunity in the San Francisco backfield for this week's top fantasy pickups.
There have certainly been some weird weeks in fantasy football but Week 6 of the 2023 season was definitely up there with the most bizarre. Injuries took out a ton of top players, including Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and five quarterbacks, while stars with tremendous matchups largely flopped.
If you managed to survive Bizarro World and pick up a win, a hearty congratulations are in order, and if you didn't this week is easy to write off as an aberration. There will be a lot of fantasy ramifications from the Week 6 action, however, so let's look at the five top pickups for Week 7 with all rostered percentages based on Yahoo! leagues.
5. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers
The big news of the week was McCaffrey's oblique injury, which knocked him out of action in the second half. McCaffrey has been the top running back in fantasy this season, scoring a touchdown in every game so far, but his injury history leads to significant concern any time he has to miss a game.
Oblique injuries are tricky ones to recover from so there is a chance McCaffrey misses some time. Expect the 49ers to look towards a committee in that case, with Elijah Mitchell getting a significant share of the carries here.
Mitchell was quiet in Week 6, recording just two carries for -3 yards, but it was his first game back after missing the past two weeks with a knee issue. The 49ers have seen good things out of Mitchell, who is rostered in 28 percent of leagues, in the past and his track record could make him a strong pickup if McCaffrey misses time.