5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 18
Just one week of NFL football remains on the regular season schedule. If your fantasy football title is up for grabs in Week 18 these five pickups could make all the difference between a glorious championship or nine months of regret.
4. Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints
We'll stay in New Orleans with one of the fantasy stars of 2022 in Jamaal Williams, who signed with the Saints this offseason only to get buried on the depth chart after an early-season injury. The door opened for Williams to contribute again after Alvin Kamara got hurt early in the Saints' win over Tampa Bay, making Williams the No. 1 back for the first time since Week 2.
The returns were solid for Williams, who turned 19 carries into 58 yards while adding four catches for another 13 yards. That kind of workload is extremely valuable for anyone looking for running back help next week, especially when regular fantasy starters such as McCaffrey, Gus Edwards and Isiah Pacheco may receive limited work in Week 18.
The biggest thing to watch here is Kamara's ankle injury, which knocked him out of action after the first half. With the Saints facing a do-or-die game in Week 18 Kamara will make every effort to play but Williams should still be in line for a solid workload in case Kamara either can't go or re-injures the ankle.
Williams is rostered in just 18 percent of leagues and should be in for a strong workload against an Atlanta run defense Kamara ripped apart for 119 all-purpose yards in Week 12. In a week where plenty of backs will either sit or get limited workload Williams would easily crack the RB2 radar and is in RB1 consideration if Kamara doesn't go.