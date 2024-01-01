5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 18
Just one week of NFL football remains on the regular season schedule. If your fantasy football title is up for grabs in Week 18 these five pickups could make all the difference between a glorious championship or nine months of regret.
3. Justice Hill, RB, Baltimore Ravens
One team that figures to sit most of its key contributors in Week 18 is Baltimore, which wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the AFC by demolishing the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. While Lamar Jackson and his top targets will likely sit, there will need to be some players who get work in a rivalry game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
One player who could get decent run is backup running back Justice Hill, who is clearly behind Gus Edwards on the depth chart. Edwards had a monstrous game against the Dolphins, racking up 16 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, but Hill found a way to contribute by racking up 112 yards and a touchdown on just eight touches.
The Ravens have Hill heavily involved in the passing game as he caught five passes on Sunday and he figures to take on more responsibility against Pittsburgh in Week 18. With Edwards likely to cameo in an effort to keep him healthy for the playoffs, Hill should handle the lions share of the rushing workload against a Steelers' defense that entered Week 17 giving up the 13th-most fantasy points to running backs.
Logic would dictate using a waiver wire claim on Hill, who is rostered in 19 percent of leagues, if you have a running back who should see his workload limited in Week 18. Expect Hill to generate RB2 production against the Steelers.