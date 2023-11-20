5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 12
Week 11 was a brutal one for injuries on the fantasy football front, but these five breakout stars are here to help ahead of Week 12.
1. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
While Tommy Devito may be a one-week fill in for Burrow and Watson owners, those fantasy managers will want to find some sort of long-term option to carry them through the best of the season. One may be emerging in Jordan Love, who has rebounded from a rough stretch to look like a potential answer for Green Bay.
Love took advantage of a tremendous matchup against the Chargers' awful pass defense with an excellent showing in Week 11, completing 27-of-40 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-20 win. That effort followed up a solid performance in Week 10 when Love threw for 289 yards with two touchdowns (albeit with two interceptions) against a stronger Pittsburgh Steelers' defense.
There is a lot of intriguing skill talent on the Packers' roster and it will serve to the benefit of Love, who may have more responsibility put on his plate over the course of the season as Green Bay looks to see what they have in him. Injuries to Green Bay's running game, which saw Aaron Jones and third stringer Emanuel Wilson depart early in Week 11, could also lead to more work for Love with a short week on tap for the Packers.
Love, who is rostered in 46 percent of leagues, has a fun matchup on tap in Week 12 against a torchable Detroit secondary that got lit up by Justin Fields and the Bears' mediocre passing attack on Sunday. Taking a shot on Love may be the best best for Burrow and Watson owners looking for an answer, which makes Love the top pickup of the week.