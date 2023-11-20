5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 12
Week 11 was a brutal one for injuries on the fantasy football front, but these five breakout stars are here to help ahead of Week 12.
2. Odell Beckham Jr, WR, Baltimore Ravens
All the noise surrounding Burrow's injury on Thursday night obscured another devastating season-ending injury from the same game. The Baltimore Ravens saw star tight end Mark Andrews go down for the year with an ankle injury, a killer for the already-thin tight end position in fantasy football.
While there isn't a ready-made replacement for Andrews at the tight end slot, there is an opportunity to snatch some of his targets in the form of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The former Giants' star was widely discarded after his early season struggles but broke out in a big way in Week 11, catching four passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore's blowout win over the Bengals.
The coming-out party for Beckham was well-timed as Andrews' targets will need to go somewhere. There aren't many better options to offer those targets to than Beckham, who offers some big-play potential to a Ravens' offense that is already very explosive to begin with.
A late-game shoulder injury appears to be minor for Beckham, who is rostered in 29 percent of leagues, and Baltimore's mini-bye should give him plenty of time to get healthy. A Week 12 matchup against the Chargers' league-worst pass defense will also be a tremendous opportunity for Beckham to feast again.