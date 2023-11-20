5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 12
Week 11 was a brutal one for injuries on the fantasy football front, but these five breakout stars are here to help ahead of Week 12.
3. Tommy Devito, QB, New York Giants
Don't look now, but the Giants have a bit of juice on offense with Tommy Devito under center. After making headlines for living at home and revealing that his mother still makes his bed, Devito played like a grown man against Washington, completing 18-of-26 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns in New York's upset win over Washington.
The passing prowess was a big surprise for Devito, who the Giants were scared to let throw the football when he made his NFL debut against the New York Jets in Week 8. Head coach Brian Daboll deserves credit for the work the team has done with Devito to make him a competent threat throwing the ball, which adds some sneaky dual-threat potential to his game given Devito's rushing prowess.
No one will mistake Devito for the second coming of Michael Vick but he has a chance to put up usable fantasy lines on a team that will be playing from behind more often than not. Backup Tyrod Taylor is out for at least one more game after landing on IR with a rib injury, leaving Devito under center for an appetizing Week 12 matchup against a putrid New England defense that has given up 23.8 points per game.
If you lost Burrow or Watson for the season, there are worse plug-and-play options available than Devito, who is rostered in just three percent of leagues. Devito's enticing Week 12 matchup and rushing ability makes him a decent flier down the stretch for QB-needy teams.