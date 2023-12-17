5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 16
The fantasy football semifinals are on tap for the majority of leagues. These five players offer the best chance to help teams advance to the championship round.
The fantasy football playoffs are underway and Week 15 was certainly a wild one for the opening round. Unheralded stars had big performances, some big names got hurt and others didn't deliver the goods. Surviving this week is an impressive accomplishment but the road ahead only gets harder with the best teams left in the semifinals (for leagues who don't finish in Week 18).
The good news about the craziness of Week 15 is that many viable pickups emerged as options to help improve your roster if you need help at key positions. Let's take a look at the five most potentially impactful pickups of the week with all rostered percentages based on Yahoo! leagues.
5 Top Fantasy Football Pickups For Week 16
5. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
We've discussed recently howJake Browning has managed to keep the Bengals' offense fantasy-relevant despite the loss of Joe Burrow. While Browning did his job to help Cincinnati come back and beat Minnesota on Saturday, he did suffer another loss to his weapons as Ja'Marr Chase left the game early with a separated shoulder.
The loss of Chase could be devastating for the Bengals offense but if he has to miss the rest of the fantasy playoffs a lot of his targets could easily be absorbed by veteran slot receiver Tyler Boyd. The Bengals have trusted Boyd as a slot receiver for years and his ability to move the chains could be an asset in an offense that is less vertical without Chase.
Keep an eye on injury reports for Chase before you place a claim on Boyd, who is rostered in 49 percent of leagues, ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Boyd would find himself firmly on the flex radar if Chase sits in that game and is a WR3 candidate in deeper leagues in that scenario.