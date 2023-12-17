5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 16
The fantasy football semifinals are on tap for the majority of leagues. These five players offer the best chance to help teams advance to the championship round.
4. Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
There weren't a lot of positives to take away from the Chargers' blowout loss in Las Vegas in Week 15 that led the organization to clean house. One of the few pluses is the strong performance from Joshua Palmer in his return from injured reserve.
Functioning as the Chargers' No. 1 receiver with Keenan Allen sidelined due to a heel injury, Palmer had a solid day at the office. Los Angeles starter Easton Stick dialed up Palmer's number four times and he caught all of them for 113 yards with a touchdown for good measure.
The game marked Palmer's return from a six-game stint on IR with a knee injury and offered some confidence Palmer can resume the No. 2 role he vacated upon getting hurt. The downgrade from Justin Herbert to Stick hurts but game flow should be Palmer's friend since the Chargers figure to be playing from behind thanks to their sloppy defense.
Palmer is rostered in 29 percent of leagues and is a solid flex target ahead of a Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Allen's return would put a crimp in Palmer's potential but a second straight absence for the vet would plant Palmer firmly on the WR3 radar in a game with shootout written all over it.