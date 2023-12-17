5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 16
The fantasy football semifinals are on tap for the majority of leagues. These five players offer the best chance to help teams advance to the championship round.
3. Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings
In what has become a trend this week, injury created opportunity for a breakout game from a fringe fantasy contributor. The riser in this case is Minnesota Vikings' running back Ty Chandler, who drew the start against Cincinnati on Saturday with Alexander Mattison sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained in Week 14.
Chandler seized his opportunity and literally ran with it, rushing 23 times for 132 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 25 yards on four targets. That explosive performance will certainly help Chandler stake a claim to more backfield responsibility going forward since Mattison has largely been a disappointment as the starter this season.
The Vikings also figure to lean heavily on the run down the stretch with NIck Mullens under center after Josh Dobbs was benched in Week 14. There is certainly room for two running backs to be playable if Mattison returns but Chandler is in line for a ton of work if Mattison has to miss Week 16 as well.
There was some buy-in on Chandler prior to Week 15 as he is rostered in 52 percent of leagues. Week 16's matchup against the Detroit Lions has a chance to be another big game for Chandler, who is a strong RB2 play if Mattison sits.