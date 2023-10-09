5 Broncos who won’t survive the rest of the 2023 season
Staring down a 1-4 hole in the 2023 season, the Denver Broncos could be prepared to make some changes from now until December.
By Kristen Wong
3. Frank Clark
The rest of the players on this list will be defenders following rumors early this season that the Broncos are willing to trade almost any defensive player. We're assuming the only player off-limits is Pat Surtain.
Defensive end Frank Clark touts to be an intriguing trade chip if the Broncos go into selling mode this month. Despite loitering on the market as a free agent last summer, Clark remains a productive pass-rusher coming off of a five-sack campaign with the Chiefs in 2022. The three-time Pro Bowler could force his way out of Denver much like Randy Gregory did last week.
In terms of a trade, Clark wouldn't command much. But if the Broncos are really breaking everything down and rebuilding, the veteran Clark could be the first to go.