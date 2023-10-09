5 Broncos who won’t survive the rest of the 2023 season
Staring down a 1-4 hole in the 2023 season, the Denver Broncos could be prepared to make some changes from now until December.
By Kristen Wong
2. Alex Singleton
Linebacker Alex Singleton has flown under the radar as a less expensive trade chip, but he's played his way into the possibility of a mutually beneficial trade. The Broncos could get a late-round pick in return for him, and Singleton could look to join a team with playoff aspirations.
Denver signed Singleton this past summer on a cheap one-year deal. The ex-Eagles defender has made a name for himself as a solid all-around tackler; he led Philly in tackles in 2020 and 2021 and also became a special teams stud.
On the Broncos this year, he hasn't generated as many big plays but still has managed to be a strong presence in the middle of the field, keeping the unit tight and organized.
Given that the Broncos didn't spend very much on Singleton, they could still deal him for some value on the market before the season's end.