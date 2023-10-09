5 Broncos who won’t survive the rest of the 2023 season
Staring down a 1-4 hole in the 2023 season, the Denver Broncos could be prepared to make some changes from now until December.
By Kristen Wong
1. Justin Simmons
Arguably the most talented defensive player on this list, star safety Justin Simmons would get the Broncos quite the haul.
Denver is the only home Simmons has ever known, and since he was drafted in 2016, he's been the picture of consistency and excellence. He's played 16 or more games in four of the last five seasons and has 27 career interceptions, six of which came in 2022.
Should the Broncos seriously consider a rebuild, Simmons would be the name at the top of the list who could fetch Denver the most capital, perhaps similar to what Jerry Jeudy could command.
Seeing Simmons part ways with Denver will hurt for the Broncos fanbase. His time in orange may nonetheless be coming to a close, and for a loyal and hardworking contributor like him, he deserves better.