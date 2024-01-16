5 Buffalo Bills who will already give the Chiefs nightmares after Wild Card win
The Bills have enough star power to cause the Chiefs all sorts of problems in their bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
Leonard Floyd
Edge defender Leonard Floyd has been around the block a bit, as the 31-year-old began his career as a hyped rookie stud for the Chicago Bears before then making his way to the Los Angeles Rams via a trade. Neither he nor the Rams would live to regret that move, as Floyd proved important in LA's Super Bowl triumph with Matthew Stafford running the show on the other side of the ball. That season, the top 10 pick out of Georgia clicked with nearly 10 sacks, making an impact in the big game with a sack in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
This past offseason, Floyd signed with the Buffalo Bills after receiving his walking papers from the Rams, and he has, once again, made good on a new opportunity. Nobody on the Bills had more QB hits in the regular season than Floyd and his 19. Patrick Mahomes had better watch his back.
Ed Oliver
Another hyped top draft pick on the defensive side of the ball, Ed Oliver was actually picked directly by the Buffalo Bills out of Houston with the No. 9 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft (Floyd, by the way, was also exactly the No. 9 pick three years earlier).
Oliver was the total package coming out of college as a disruptive force with jaw-dropping physical tools, and he has clearly made good on his potential. Like Aaron Donald, Oliver has shown that small-school DTs have Pro Bowl potential.
Although Oliver hasn't actually been to a Pro Bowl, the 26-year-old was pretty much at that level in 2023 and is only just starting to peak mentally and even physically. Oliver notched 9.5 sacks from the defensive tackle position. Interior pressure kills, especially in the postseason. Just ask the GOAT himself, Tom Brady. Oliver could be decisive on Sunday against Kansas City and cause Mahomes even more nightmares than his partner-in-crime off the edge.