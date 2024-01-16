5 Buffalo Bills who will already give the Chiefs nightmares after Wild Card win
The Bills have enough star power to cause the Chiefs all sorts of problems in their bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
Stefon Diggs
Superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the subject of plenty of trade speculation during the regular season, but he decided to stick with the Bills and finished the campaign with more gaudy statistics as one of the league's most agile route-runners.
The Maryland product carved defenses as Allen's go-to target with 107 receptions. Diggs keeps the chains moving and so good at wriggling free on those intermediate routes. Nobody can stop Diggs, as he is a complete player at the receiver position with intelligent stems and a sense of threat with the ball in his hands. He can beat defenses short or deep.
James Cook
Finishing up the skill positions is none other than running back James Cook, who had a solid 79 yards on the ground in the Wild Card round victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cook made the Pro Bowl in 2023 for the first time in his career, smashing the 1,100 yards mark while averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
Cook may not be in the conversation as one of the elite running backs in the NFL like a Derrick Henry or Christan McCaffrey, but he is well on his way to being regarded as a true superstar in this league, offering Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs the support they have needed. To that point, Cook can help plenty in the passing game, too, as the second-year breakout star picked up nearly 500 receiving yards with four touchdowns through the air.