5 Buffalo Bills who will already give the Chiefs nightmares after Wild Card win
The Bills have enough star power to cause the Chiefs all sorts of problems in their bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
After dispatching the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 in the Wild Card round, the Buffalo Bills are through to the divisional round of the 2024 NFL postseason. Now they will face the defending Super Bowl champions — the Kansas City Chiefs.
Although the Chiefs aren't as unstoppable as they were last season, with Patrick Mahomes at the helm and a wealth of playoff experience, they are the Super Bowl favorites until proven otherwise, be that by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens or someone else.
That "someone else" could very well end up being the Buffalo Bills, as they have the star power and the quarterback to capture lightning in a bottle at any moment, including when it matters most in the postseason.
Here are five Bills players who could give the Chiefs real nightmares next Sunday in the divisional round.
Josh Allen
There's nothing wrong with starting with the obvious, as Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen has the cannon arm and athleticism to make plays all over the place, even against a Chiefs defense that finished the 2023 NFL regular season second in the league in points allowed per game.
Allen put on a clinic against TJ Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers defense, slicing up their secondary to the tune of 203 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions on a 21-30 passing line. Although the regular season wasn't the finest of Allen's career with 18 interceptions, he still showed on multiple occasions that he can take games over.
Although few would put Allen at Mahomes' level, the point remains that the young signal-caller is one of the league's best in his own right and fully capable of going toe-to-toe with the ex-Texas Tech star in a shootout.