Power Ranking every quarterback in the NFL Playoffs
After one of the craziest seasons in NFL history, we've finally made it to the playoffs. Unlike previous years, there are almost no real stinkers at quarterback in the postseason. However, with so many question marks, who is the top QB?
By Nick Villano
After 18 grueling weeks, the NFL regular season is finally over, and we've made it to the greatest tournament in sports. The playoffs mix the one-and-done nature of March Madness with the hard-hitting action of hockey, the strategy of baseball, and the stakes of basketball. NFL Playoffs really are the king of all sports, which is why the Super Bowl is always the most-watched, even on TV year in and year out.
This year, most of the NFL stars under center are well represented. Despite a laundry list of injuries (Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Anthony Richardson, etc.) to starting quarterbacks, we still get to watch the best of the best fight for the Lombardi Trophy.
Remember a few things as we rank the most important position in sports. We aren't ranking them based on the season they've had. These rankings are based on the trust we have in them to win big games. We look at playoff history, current performance, injury status, and more to determine who are the quarterbacks you can trust.
14. Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are the one team going into the playoffs with a huge question mark under center. They needed all the help just to get into the playoffs, but they are here and Mike Tomlin once again made chicken salad out of Chunky soup. This is one of his best performances, winning in spite of losing Kenny Pickett for most of the season and watching a completely ineffective Mitch Trubisky. However, Mason Rudolph came in and saved this team's season.
Pickett is healthy now, but there's no way he's starting here. Rudolph is 3-0 as a starter, beating the Bengals (who were still fighting for a playoff spot), Seahawks (same), and their biggest rival, the Baltimore Ravens. He's been near perfect, with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
This offense has been begging for someone to unlock the playmakers. George Pickens has 326 yards and two touchdowns with Rudolph under center. Diontae Johnson has 180 yards and a touchdown. Najee Harris has 312 yards rushing and four touchdowns. This offense is humming. We're sad to put Rudolph here because he's been incredible for the Steelers. However, someone unfortunately has to be last.