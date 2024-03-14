5 Chicago White Sox who won't be back in 2025 after Dylan Cease trade
The Chicago White Sox will continue to rebuild after the Dylan Cease trade which could result in these five players not being on their roster in 2025.
4) Yoan Moncada's frustrating White Sox tenure is approaching its end
Kopech was only one of many pieces that came to the White Sox in the Chris Sale trade back in the 2016 offseason. Yoan Moncada was the headliner of the deal. Unfortunately, the switch-hitting infielder did not come close to meeting the hype.
After a slow start to his White Sox career, Moncada broke out in a big way in 2019, posting a .915 OPS, a 140 OPS+, hitting 25 home runs, and even receiving some MVP votes. That outstanding season earned Moncada an extension that bought out his arbitration years and at least one of his free agency years.
Unfortunately, Moncada just turned out to be one of many hitters who benefitted greatly from the juiced balls and he went back to underperforming once those were removed.
Not only has the 28-year-old struggled to produce on the field, but he's had injury woes of his own that have limited his availability substantially. This past season he appeared in just 92 games for the White Sox and was a below-average hitter, putting up a 97 OPS+.
Moncada is entering the final year of the five-year deal he signed after his breakout season. The White Sox have the option to keep him around for $25 million next season, but will almost certainly decline that.