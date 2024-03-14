5 Chicago White Sox who won't be back in 2025 after Dylan Cease trade
The Chicago White Sox will continue to rebuild after the Dylan Cease trade which could result in these five players not being on their roster in 2025.
3) John Brebbia might be traded by this year's trade deadline
With the White Sox trading Gregory Santos away earlier this offseason, there's a good chance that John Brebbia, a reliever who signed a one-year deal to join the team this winter, will be their closer.
While the right-hander is certainly not good enough to be an elite closer, he has been a solid middle reliever over the course of his six-year career. The 33-year-old has a career 3.42 ERA in 295 appearances and if he can pitch up to his standards, he can be a decent piece for what will inevitably be a bad White Sox team to move at the trade deadline.
The right-hander has spent each of the last three seasons with the Giants. The first one did not go well, but he was very solid over the last two, even leading the league in appearances back in 2022.
He's a nice piece for the White Sox to have for the first half of this season, but he's clearly not part of their future. He's already in his mid-30s and can help them potentially get another young piece who fits their timeline better.