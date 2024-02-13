5 coaches not named Kyle Shanahan who would have won a Super Bowl with 49ers already
It is getting really hard to defend Kyle Shanahan for continually coming up short in the big game.
By John Buhler
3. Zac Taylor is the best head coach who hasn't won a Super Bowl yet
This is where my head is at right now. I think there is a strong argument to be made that Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals is the best head coach in the NFL right now who hasn't won a Super Bowl yet. At the very least, he is on the shortlist of guys like Shanahan, Dan Campbell and Sean McDermott in some capacity. What I really like about Taylor is he also empowers his players and coaching staff.
He is kind of like a younger version of Doug Pederson in that he doesn't get too high or low and you don't feel like he's losing the game in the final minutes. When he took over the Bengals in 2019, they were terrible. Two years later, they were good enough to win a Super Bowl. Having Joe Burrow covers up a lot, but I think Taylor's eye for coordinator talent is something that will keep setting him apart.
Yes, he may have played for Brian Callahan's father Bill at Nebraska, but guess who is the new head coach of the Tennessee Titans? All the while, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is one of the very best at what he does in the league today. To me, I think the 49ers would play a bit more cohesively in critical spots than they seem to have done under Shanahan. I trust him way more when it is go time.
It would shock me at this point if Taylor does not win a Super Bowl as the head coach of the Bengals.