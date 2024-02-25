5 college football teams who have raised their QB ceiling for 2024
These five college football programs made great decisions to upgrade their quarterback rooms.
By John Buhler
2. Former Kansas State QB Will Howard to Ohio State
It is hard to be more bullish on Ohio State heading into next season than I already am, but I absolutely loved their pickup of Will Howard in the transfer portal. He may not be markedly better than what Kyle McCord in his lone season as the Buckeyes starter, but I trust him way more to play with composure in the games you have to win if you want to win big at Ohio State. Howard will thrive under Chip Kelly.
This year will be all about handing the ball off to either TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins to help open up easier passing lanes for a great playmaker like Howard. He can run a little bit. I think the fact that he was low-key forced out of Kansas State doesn't sit well with me. Admittedly, I get it. Avery Johnson can't be sitting on the bench because he is electrifying, but Howard can absolutely ball, too.
To me, I think Howard will play with enough poise and confidence to take Ohio State to the heights they always want to reach but far too often come up way short. We will know pretty quickly if Howard will be a championship-caliber quarterback at Ohio State. Then again, he did help K-State defeat then-undefeated TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game two years. He is ready for this big moment.
