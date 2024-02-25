5 college football teams who have raised their QB ceiling for 2024
These five college football programs made great decisions to upgrade their quarterback rooms.
By John Buhler
1. Former Washington State QB Cam Ward to Miami
For as much as I like seeing guys like Will Howard go to Ohio State and Riley Leonard to Notre Dame, it is hard to top Cam Ward going from Washington State to Miami after briefly declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. It was head-scratching in the moment when it happened. His five-second message announcing his declaration was the stuff of legend. However, he came to his senses and returned.
With Washington State's situation being in a state of flux after the dissolution of the Pac-12 as we know it, Ward made a wise decision to go to an undervalued ACC program like Miami for what will be his final college season. No, I don't think he is going to be the Hurricanes' next version of D'Eriq King. What I do anticipate is he will be is one of the best quarterbacks not only in the ACC, but the country.
If all goes according to plan, Miami could have a season on par to what Mario Cristobal experienced previously at Oregon when Justin Herbert was his quarterback. Again, this has nothing to do with downgrading Tyler Van Dyke, but rather the potential upside Ward has in his one year at Coral Gables. He could be ACC Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist on a College Football Playoff team.
Ward took Miami from a borderline bowl team once again in 2024 to a team capable of going 10-2.