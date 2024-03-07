5 dream Cowboys free agent targets if money was no object
The Dallas Cowboys have a few key needs to try and reach the Super Bowl next season. These five free agents would be tremendous fits if money was no object.
Expectations are always high with the Dallas Cowboys, who have been trying to get back to the Super Bowl since the mid-1990s. Dallas has been a perennial playoff contender for the better part of two decades but hasn't even reached the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years.
It has been challenging for the Cowboys to put together the best possible roster given the constraints of the salary cap but there is theoretically an alternate universe where the salary cap doesn't exist. In that world, these five free agents would be the perfect fits to take Dallas to the next level.
5. Lloyd Cushenberry, C, Denver Broncos
Tyler Biadasz is one of 16 pending free agents for the Cowboys, meaning Dallas needs a new starting center. While the cap may prevent Dallas from retaining Biadasz, in a perfect world they could pursue an upgrade at the position with Denver's Lloyd Cushenberry.
The Broncos have seen Cushenberry become a leader on their offensive line and he is poised to get a big payday in free agency. Being able to sign Cushenberry to upgrade on Biadasz would be a huge boon for Dallas' offensive line, which has Tyron Smith hitting free agency and Zack Martin getting older.