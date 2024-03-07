5 dream Cowboys free agent targets if money was no object
The Dallas Cowboys have a few key needs to try and reach the Super Bowl next season. These five free agents would be tremendous fits if money was no object.
3. Christian Wilkins, DT, Miami Dolphins
While Dallas' defense is elite, they have prioritized certain areas of the unit at the expense of others. Having a premier pass rush and strong cornerbacks is costly, so the Cowboys have had to go with more cost-effective solutions on the interior of their defense.
The defensive tackle position has been a revolving door over the past few years as Dallas has cycled through a litany of draft picks and veteran imports to occupy the middle of the defensive line. Finding a way to land one of the league's ascending defensive tackles in Christian Wilkins would be a major boost to the defensive line.
Miami has opted not to extend the franchise tag to Wilkins, who has proven to be an elite run-stuffer at age 28. Wilkins also exploded as a pass rusher last season, racking up nine sacks and proving he can attack the A-gap with a ferocious edge that the Cowboys haven't had from an interior rusher in a long time.
Adding a guy like Wilkins to the defensive line would cause major headaches for opposing offensive coordinators, who have to decide who to double-team out of Wilkins, Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. There is also still upside for Wilkins, who would thrive in Dallas and cause major problems for the rest of the league.