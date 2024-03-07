5 dream Cowboys free agent targets if money was no object
The Dallas Cowboys have a few key needs to try and reach the Super Bowl next season. These five free agents would be tremendous fits if money was no object.
2. Patrick Queen, LB, Baltimore Ravens
Another area where Dallas could consider upgrading on defense with unlimited resources in the alternate universe is at linebacker. The Cowboys have a solid starter at inside linebacker with Leighton Vander Esch, who has battled injuries for the past few years.
Linebackers with coverage skills can help take a defense to the next level. One guy who could reach that level with Dallas is Patrick Queen, who had a breakout year with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.
After a tough first few years in the league, Queen blossomed over the past few years, racking up 117 tackles in 2022 and 133 in 2023. Queen is an ascending player at 24 years old and his skill set would mesh nicely with the elite personnel that Dallas already deploys on that side of the ball.
Off-ball linebackers aren't valued as much in the modern NFL since teams allocate their resources to more premium positions such as quarterback, offensive tackle and edge rusher. A world without financial limitations would allow the Cowboys to go grab a guy like Queen to push their defense to elite heights.