5 dream Cowboys free agent targets if money was no object
The Dallas Cowboys have a few key needs to try and reach the Super Bowl next season. These five free agents would be tremendous fits if money was no object.
1. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
When one of the best players in football hits the market at a position of need, it is a no-brainer to pursue that option. While Wilkins would be a big upgrade to the Cowboys' defensive line, the home run swing would be for Dallas to pull Chris Jones away from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Outside of Patrick Mahomes, no player is more valuable to Kansas City than Jones, who has been the anchor of their defense since he entered the league in 2015. Jones is an absolute game-wrecker up front who has shown no signs of slowing down entering his age-30 season, which would make him a tremendous fit for Dallas.
Another reason why Jones would make more sense for Dallas than Wilkins is his experience as a Super Bowl champion, something that this Cowboys team lacks. Bringing a guy who knows what needs to be done in order to win is a good final piece to the puzzle of a team that has been knocking on the door of the Super Bowl for a while.
A defensive line with Parsons, Lawrence and Jones attacking passers is nightmare fuel for opposing offenses. Signing Jones would be the ultimate monster move for the Cowboys in a world where money is no object and could be the thing to put them over the top for the first time since the glory days of the mid-1990s.