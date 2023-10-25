5 free agents Houston Astros can sign to win 2024 World Series
The Houston Astros fell short of the World Series with a disappointing Game 7 loss at home. Now, it's all about getting back to the mountaintop in 2024.
1. Cody Bellinger
The great white whale of free agency for teams not interested in the Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes is Cody Bllinger. Houston isn't going to break the bank for Ohtani or a proper ace, so the biggest name within the realm of possibility — even if it's on the very very edge of that realm — is Bellinger.
The Cubs' bounce-back superstar is expected to command well over $100 million on his next contract. After a couple dreadful seasons in Los Angeles, the Cubs signed Bellinger to a one-year contract with muted expectations. He exceeded them in every category, slashing .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 40 walks in 556 plate appearances.
A big concern with Bellinger is his ability to maintain last season's production. He batted .210 in 2022 and .165 in 2021. He was cooked, by all indications, before his resurgent campaign with Chicago. On the other hand, he is a two-time All-Star, a Gold Glove winner, a Silver Slugger, and an MVP. It's not like his production came out of nowhere. When he's right, Bellinger is one of the best in the business. It's simply a matter of how reliably "right" he will be over the course of his next contract.
The Astros have one of the most potent lineups in the MLB. The ceiling of Bellinger, Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Alex Bregman is atmospheric. Houston also has a potential need in left field with Michael Brantley set to hit the open market.
If the Astros' front office and ownership group is willing to get bold, Bellinger could make quite the splash as Houston looks to return to the World Series in 2024.