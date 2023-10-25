5 free agents Houston Astros can sign to win 2024 World Series
The Houston Astros fell short of the World Series with a disappointing Game 7 loss at home. Now, it's all about getting back to the mountaintop in 2024.
2. Yasmani Grandal
The Houston Astros face a debacle at catcher... sort of. There is deep love within the organization for veteran Martin Maldonado. His work with the pitching staff is frequently lauded, often to the chagrin of Houston fans tormented by his shoddy offensive production.
If the Astros bring back Maldy, citing his defensive acumen and telekinetic powers behind the plate, nary a person would bat an eye. It's almost expected. But, to be frank, the Astros can ill-afford another complete zero at the catcher position. It's time for Yainer Diaz to take the reins, and there's a chance Malonado chases more money and starts elsewhere as Diaz ascends.
A move away from Maldonado becomes more likely with the announcement of Dusty Baker's retirement. Baker was a relentless advocate for Maldy. There's no guarantee the next coach will feel the same.
That said, if the Astros still desire a veteran catcher to backup or split work with Diaz behind the plate, Yasmani Grandal profiles as an intriguing free agent candidate. Coming off a thoroughly disappointing four-season stretch with the White Sox, Grandal is a two-time All-Star who could be available for a bargain-bin price. He offers a higher offensive ceiling than Maldonado and he has been around the block a couple times, with 12 MLB seasons under his belt.
Chicago was ready to waive the white flag on Grandal at the trade deadline, so the odds of a return appear slim. He slashed .234/.309/.339 last season with eight home runs and 33 RBIs in 405 plate appearances (118 games). The production of late has been poor, but Grandal received MVP votes in 2019. There is undeniable talent there, and maybe a change of scenery does him some good.