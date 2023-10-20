5 free agents the Braves should avoid this offseason at all costs
The Atlanta Braves will certainly sign some free agents during the upcoming MLB offseason. But these five guys shouldn't be on that list.
By Luke Norris
Michael Brantley, OF
As we've targeted four players who've already worn a Braves uniform, we'll close things out with someone who hasn't: Michael Brantley.
Now, it's hard to know exactly what the future holds for the five-time All-Star, who turns 37 next May. If the Astros can manage to win the World Series, he may just go ahead and call it a career, which some thought he might do last year before signing a one-year/$12 million to return to Houston for a fifth season.
The Astros certainly didn't get their money's worth as injuries limited Brantley to just 15 regular-season games, during which he slashed .278/.298/.426 with a pair of home runs and seven runs batted in. He did, however, help Houston clinch the ALDS with a Game 4 dinger against the Twins.
But that alone likely won't be enough for the Astros to give him another deal, even if it's only for a year. And the Braves shouldn't bite either, even if he seems like the type of player Anthopoulos would target.
Once upon a time, Brantley was viewed as one of the best all-around hitters in baseball. But those days are long gone. And with better options already on the roster as far as outfielders and left-handed bats are concerned, there's no need for the Braves to try and get the very last amount of good baseball he might have left. And, again, that's if he even opts to continue playing.