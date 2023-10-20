5 free agents the Braves should avoid this offseason at all costs
The Atlanta Braves will certainly sign some free agents during the upcoming MLB offseason. But these five guys shouldn't be on that list.
By Luke Norris
Adam Duvall, OF/1B
At the risk of redundancy, here's yet another guy who helped Atlanta win the 2021 World Series, that being Adam Duvall, who also won a Gold Glove as an outfielder that same season.
The Braves obviously like the guy, as they've traded for him twice. And he's obviously had some great moments in an Atlanta uniform. Come on. Even if the Braves lost that Game 5 in which he hit a grand slam, it was still pretty cool.
The most significant issues with Duvall are his inconsistency and his durability. Between the 2022 campaign with Atlanta and this 2023 season with the Boston Red Sox, the 35-year-old has appeared in just 178 games due to various injuries.
He had a decent enough season in Beantown when he was healthy, slashing .247/.303/.531 with 21 home runs and 58 RBI, but he also struck out 110 times in 353 plate appearances while taking just 22 walks.
Boston paid Duvall a $7 million base salary this past season, and he's not likely to command more than that this winter. But given his declining skill set and his injury-prone history, Atlanta doesn't even need to entertain bringing him back for a third run.