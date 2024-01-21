5 free agents the Packers can sign to win the Super Bowl in 2024
The Packers 2023 NFL season met a heartbreaking end, but there is so much this organization can build on in 2024 with the right moves.
L'Jarius Sneed, CB Kansas City Chiefs
If the Packers really want to turn a weakness into a strength with an embarrassment of riches at the cornerback position, then they could go after arguably the second-best option on the free agent market in this area of need.
Capable of playing inside or outside, L'Jarius Sneed has rare agility and short-area quickness, enabling him to excel in arguably the toughest assignments in the modern NFL as a nickel corner. The Chiefs have always asked a lot from Sneed at the back end, and he so often delivers for the AFC's most respected team today. He is a proven defensive back at the Super Bowl level, and Green Bay could clearly benefit from that kind of pedigree being in their secondary next season.
Sneed is an aggressive corner entering his prime at the age of 26, and his skill set would fit what the Packers need in terms of toughness and versatility. The Chiefs' secret star has a combined 25 passes defended over the last two regular seasons and the Packers love corners who are willing to get in receiver's faces and make plays. At the right price, he could be the biggest steal of a signing for the Green Bay defense in 2024.