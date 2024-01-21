5 free agents the Packers can sign to win the Super Bowl in 2024
The Packers 2023 NFL season met a heartbreaking end, but there is so much this organization can build on in 2024 with the right moves.
Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears
Taking a top player away from a division rival is always something an NFL team desires to do in free agency, and the Green Bay Packers have the opportunity to hurt the Chicago Bears by signing their best cornerback and a man who is probably the best player at the position on the 2024 free agent market.
Jaylon Johnson is a 24-year-old former second-round pick entering his peak years in the NFL. Cornerback depth is of paramount importance in the NFL, and the Packers simply don't have enough of it.
Jaire Alexander is a great player and young corner Carrington Valentine has real potential, but Green Bay simply doesn't have enough star power at the position, which showed in the clutch moments with soft coverage mistakes against the San Francisco 49ers in the postseason.
The Packers should prioritize the position with top options in order to keep up with the likes of the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC battle for a Super Bowl slot. Johnson is a potentially game-changing option who rarely gets beat in coverage, and he's coming off a career year, setting a personal record with four interceptions en route to making his first Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro. He and Alexander can be one of the NFL's finest shutdown duos.