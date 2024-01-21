5 free agents the Packers can sign to win the Super Bowl in 2024
The Packers 2023 NFL season met a heartbreaking end, but there is so much this organization can build on in 2024 with the right moves.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans
The Packers need to prioritize giving Jordan Love as many reliable passing targets as possible. They won't be able to break the bank too much on receivers, and it may be better for them to go with a couple of solid options to fill specific areas of need and then trust their current crop of young talents to make plays. In Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks, Green Bay have intriguing profiles.
A solid, reliable pass-catching tight end who can steadily move the chains is another type of player who can function as a young quarterback's best friend. Dalton Schultz has been a key player for Houston Texans rookie MVP candidate CJ Stroud, and if the AFC South champions somehow don't keep their top tight end around, he could be a fantastic signing for the Packers in 2024.
Schultz is a former 78-catch tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, and he's surpassed 50 receptions for the Texans in each of his two seasons with the other NFL team in the state. The 27-year-old has caught at least five touchdowns in each of the last three seasons, giving an additional benefit to the Packers offense as a real red zone threat.