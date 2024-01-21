5 free agents the Packers can sign to win the Super Bowl in 2024
The Packers 2023 NFL season met a heartbreaking end, but there is so much this organization can build on in 2024 with the right moves.
DJ Reader, NT, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle DJ Reader could be a game-changing and affordable signing for the Packers. Green Bay could use some more beef and pass-rushing impact on the defensive line, but they do have two competent ends in Kenny Clark and underrated up-and-comer Devonte Wyatt. What the Packers need, however, is a man in the middle to properly anchor the unit and make life easier for the ends.
Enter Reader, who is easily the best available nose tackle option on the free agent market in 2024. Reader might be a risk because he tore his quad late in the season. If anything, that could make him a more attractive option if it drives down his price. Otherwise, he checks off all the boxes the Packers are looking for. Recall that before they won the Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks took advantage of signings like that — great defensive linemen who were undervalued on the market for reasons like injury.
On the stat sheet, Reader may seem like an underwhelming player, but that's because he's a nose tackle's nose tackle. A great 3-4 defense is built on unselfish, block-swallowing NTs like Reader. He could be an affordable way for the Packers to make a big upgrade to their defensive line in 2024.