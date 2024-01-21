5 free agents the Packers can sign to win the Super Bowl in 2024
The Packers 2023 NFL season met a heartbreaking end, but there is so much this organization can build on in 2024 with the right moves.
Although the Green Bay Packers faltered in the end, blowing a neck-and-neck game in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers, they showed real grit and improved so much at the end of the season.
In Jordan Love, Green Bay has indeed found a franchise quarterback, continuing their tradition of nailing their picks under center, with Love seemingly set to successfully follow Aaron Rodgers in the line of succession.
Love and the Packers need a little more help in the offseason in order to fulfill their potential, which could take them as far as the Super Bowl in 2025 with the right signings.
Here are five players the Packers should push to sign in free agency this spring.
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
Like Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers young group of wide receivers is growing with experience. The Packers have a number of promising playmakers for Love to throw it to, but the future franchise quarterback still needs more help in order to truly break out as a potential MVP candidate in the near future, which he is fully capable of doing with the right supporting cast.
Indianapolis Colts star Michael Pittman Jr. is arguably the best free-agent wide receiver available, depending on the skill set a team is after. And since the Packers will want someone who can safely rack up receptions and move the chains while providing a big-play threat with the ball in his hands, Pittman Jr. is the absolute dream target for Green Bay.
Pittman Jr. recorded a career-high 109 receptions for 1,152 yards as a fourth-year pro in Indy, and that is the kind of production that could take the Packers offense to the next level in 2024.