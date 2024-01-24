5 Georgia new faces who will take the Dawgs back to national championship glory
Georgia returns a great deal of talent, but we should always expect for the best to get even better.
By John Buhler
4. KJ Bolden is the most notable signee Georgia landed out of high school
The recruitment of KJ Bolden will go down in history. The Buford product initially committed to Florida State and had long been the target former Georgia quarterback commit Dylan Raiola wanted to flip to the Dawgs. So much so, that Raiola flew across the country to play his final season of high school football at Buford. It was not until Raiola flipped to Nebraska that Bolden finally flipped to Georgia.
Bolden brings his five-star rating to Athens, hoping to compete for some early playing time. With this side of the ball expected to be the strength of this year's Georgia team, look for Bolden to learn the ropes from the likes of Malaki Starks in the back end of Kirby Smart's defense. This was also the area in which the Georgia staff underwent the most amount of coaching changes this offseason as well.
With Fran Brown going to Syracuse and Will Muschamp opting to go to an analyst role at his alma mater so that he can spend more time with his family, it brought to Athens former USC interim head coach Donte Williams and former Alabama defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson to UGA. With so many new faces in the secondary, look for Bolden to have a great opportunity of playing right away.
Smart does a tremendous job of getting talented defensive backs on the field early at Georgia, too.