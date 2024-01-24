5 Georgia new faces who will take the Dawgs back to national championship glory
Georgia returns a great deal of talent, but we should always expect for the best to get even better.
By John Buhler
3. Ellis Robinson V is the best player Georgia landed out of high school
Ellis Robinson V held true to his commitment to Georgia through Early National Signing Day. The No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class is obviously Georgia's best incoming true freshman. As it is the case with KJ Bolden coming over from Buford, Robinson is groomed for this. He spent the last two years working on his craft at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL after having played in Connecticut.
Georgia is going to need someone to step up in the back-end of its defense with guys like Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard turning pro. Malaki Starks will headline the unit heading into his true junior year out of Jefferson. The expectation is he will be turning pro after this season, an increasingly common trend of star defensive backs at Georgia. Look for Robinson to step up and be ready.
As with Justin Williams, Fran Brown was Robinson's primary recruiter to UGA. He held true to the Dawgs throughout the process. Robinson will be seen as a leader of this incoming freshman class, along with fellow Connecticut native in four-star quarterback enrollee Ryan Puglisi. Usually, a quarterback and defensive back are the guys that drive the bus in every Georgia recruiting class.
While Williams and Bolden should get early playing time too, Robinson is the one to watch in year one.