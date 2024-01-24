5 Georgia new faces who will take the Dawgs back to national championship glory
Georgia returns a great deal of talent, but we should always expect for the best to get even better.
By John Buhler
2. London Humphreys is going to absolutely thrive in Mike Bobo's offense
Georgia may have lost quite a bit of talent in the receiving corps to the NFL, from Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint as wideouts, to Brock Bowers at tight end. However, the Dawgs have made it a priority to add plenty of proven players at the wide receiver position in the transfer portal, none more so than London Humphreys. He projects to be the Dawgs' next version of George Pickens.
Humphreys hails from Nashville and spent his first season of college football playing for Clark Lea at nearby Vanderbilt. The McConkey connection seems painfully obvious, as an underrecruited guy ended up having a major impact in the SEC. Humphreys may be more of a vertical threat than McConkey, kind of like what Rosemy-Jacksaint was. He can be an all-around receiver like Pickens.
Carson Beck needs to develop a rapport with Humphreys fast if the Dawgs want to get back to Atlanta and into the College Football Playoff. Humphreys is not the only wide receiver to come to Georgia this offseason via the transfer portal, but he stands to be the most impactful. Michael Jackson III and Colbie Young will definitely have their moments as wide receiver transfers as well.
Look for Humphreys to be as impactful as Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas were only a year ago.