5 Georgia new faces who will take the Dawgs back to national championship glory
Georgia returns a great deal of talent, but we should always expect for the best to get even better.
By John Buhler
1. Trevor Etienne brings NFL pedigree to Athens from a bitter rival
Without question, Trevor Etienne is the biggest pickup for the Dawgs in the transfer portal. Like, how did Florida let him leave and go to their hated conference rival? Moreover, if this was not a slap in the face of all that is wrong with how Dabo Swinney is running his Clemson program into the ground, I don't know what to tell you. Etienne is Travis Etienne's younger brother, a Clemson football legend.
Like his older brother, Trevor Etienne did not commit to play for LSU out of high school in his native Louisiana. His decision to go to Florida was a bit strange in the first place, but I fully understand why he would want to jump ship at this point in time. Florida could be bad, like, really bad under Billy Napier. His seat is hotter than the surface of the sun. I would be shocked if he survives this season.
But to Georgia Etienne went, and he will be rewarded for doing so. With Georgia's terrific running back tandem turning pro in Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton, there are opportunities to be had in the ground game for the Dawgs. I would expect offensive coordinator Mike Bobo to divvy up the carries a bit like he should, but if Georgia is in dire need of a bell cow this year, give the ball to Etienne.
Georgia targeted Etienne in the portal early for a reason over Raheim Sanders and Quinshon Judkins.