5 Green Bay Packers impending free agents who need to be brought back
Fair or not, there was a lot of pressure riding on Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur heading into 2023. He was coming off his first losing season with the franchise, meaning the Pack missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018. There was a new starting quarterback in Jordan Love as Aaron Rodgers was shipped off to the New York Jets,
Love and the team got off to an erratic start and after nine games, the team had twice as many losses as wins. The young signal-caller got hot, the running game caught fire, and suddenly Green Bay was playoff-bound with a 9-8 record. A 48-32 upset of the Cowboys in the Wild Card round at AT&T Stadium was followed by a heartbreaking 24-21 loss at San Francisco one week later.
As of this writing, the franchise has just 11 potential unrestricted free agents to make decisions on. It will be interesting to see what GM Brian Gutekunst. In any case, here are five players that are certainly worth retaining.
5. S Jonathan Owens
The Packers’ defense will have a new coordinator this year as Joe Barry was not retained after three seasons with the organization. Former Boston College University head coach Jeff Hafley, who does have previous NFL experience, will be running the defense for Matt LaFleur.
Green Bay could potentially have a lot of new faces in the secondary in 2024. Of the team’s 11 potential unrestricted free agents, four are members of the defensive backfield (more on that later).
After four seasons with the Texans, safety Jonathan Owens played in all 19 overall games (13 starts) in his first season with the Packers. He finished fifth on the club with 74 tackles, and his 27-yard fumble return for a score on Thanksgiving Day at Detroit was one of the highlights of the season for the Packers. Owens also added 10 tackles on special teams.