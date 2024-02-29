5 Green Bay Packers impending free agents who need to be brought back
4. G Jon Runyan
The Packers’ offensive line is usually among the best in the league, and this season was no exception. Via Pro Football Focus, Green Bay’s unit finished 11th in the rankings. There was this analysis from Zoltán Buday:
“Green Bay’s offensive line got off to a great start, but the group's play dipped toward the middle of the season amid doubts about who should play at left tackle and a rotation between Rasheed Walker and Yosh Nijman. However, once Walker regained his early-season form, Green Bay’s offensive line improved.
"The Packers' front five surrendered 18 sacks this season, tied for the seventh-fewest in the NFL.”
What about right guard Jon Runyan, who started every game of the club for the third straight season? He saw his playing time diminish in the season’s second half and the postseason, sharing time with Sean Rhyan at right guard.
What does the future hold for Runyan?
“I gave them all I could, really. I never went out there without trying to give my best, he explained in late January (via Paul Bretl of PackersWire.com). “I hope the fans and my teammates and coaches are able to see that. Really special place. I don’t know why I’m getting so emotional right now, but it means a lot to me. It was awesome. I don’t want to leave, but it’s not really in my hands.”