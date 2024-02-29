5 Green Bay Packers impending free agents who need to be brought back
3. S Darnell Savage
General manager Brian Gutekunst used the 21st overall pick on this standout from the University of Maryland. Defensive back Darnell Savage played and started 14 games for Matt LaFleur’s team. He totaled 55 tackles, a pair of forced fumbles, two interceptions and five passes defensed.
Savage was even more impressive in his second season. There were 15 outings and starts. He was fourth on the club with 75 starts, led the team with four interceptions and was second on the Packers with 12 passes defensed. All told he finished with five of Green Bay’s 18 takeaways during the regular season.
This past season, Savage was limited to a career-low 10 games. He was around for the playoffs. Who could forget his 64-yard interception return at the expense of Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott in the team’s stunning 48-32 victory at Dallas in the Wild Card round?
Recently, Savage’s agent, Seth Katz, had this to say about his client: “Darnell has loved his time in Green Bay, and we remain optimistic that a deal can get done before the league year. But realistically, the window for free agent communication is right around the corner, and there will be significant interest in Darnell.”
It’s safe to say that Gutekunst and the Packers are running out of time if they plan on making a deal.