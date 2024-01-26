5 last-chance options for Bill Belichick to extend his coaching career
Bill Belichick may have to wait for a new head coaching gig to open up, but patience is a virtue. His options for 2025 are enticing.
1. Dallas Cowboys
To be honest, it was a surprise the Dallas Cowboys didn't fire Mike McCarthy in order to scoop up Belichick after the 2023 season. Yes, the head coach has won 12 games in three straight seasons, but he only has one playoff win to show for it.
The Cowboys seem to play scared in the playoffs. The weight of the star looks unbearable for Dak Prescott. It's McCarthy's job to figure out how his team can overcome that burden. So far, he's failed in that regard.
Dallas is still waiting for an NFC Championship Game berth this century. It's been 27 years. Patience runs thin.
But Jerry Jones didn't fire McCarthy. He decided to roll the dice with him. If that dice roll doesn't hit in 2024, he'll be forced to consider his options again. Belichick has to be at the top of the list to replace McCarthy if the Cowboys want to get serious about winning a Super Bowl.
The match between Jones and Belichick might not be one made in heaven. Both men want too much control. So you'd be forgiven for being skeptical about this happening, let alone working out. Still, desperate times call for desperate measures. Nothing would be more legendary than Belichick bringing the Cowboys back to the top of the mountain.