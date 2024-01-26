5 last-chance options for Bill Belichick to extend his coaching career
Bill Belichick may have to wait for a new head coaching gig to open up, but patience is a virtue. His options for 2025 are enticing.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Life comes at you fast in the NFL. In less than one calendar year, Nick Sirianni went from crying while listening to the national anthem with the opportunity to win a Super Bowl right in front of him to flaming out of the playoffs with the possibility of being fired staring him in the face.
The Philadelphia Eagles lost five of their last six regular season games and got blown out by the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Sirianni's coaching staff was a mess by the end with mid-season shuffling doing little to stop the bleeding. While he avoided the ax, he cleaned house by firing offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai. If he doesn't get his coordinator hires right this time, he'll be the one on the chopping block.
Howie Roseman has built a team that should be competing for a Super Bowl. Sirianni is in danger of giving way to a coach they know can win a Super Bowl.
Since Belichick is chasing wins and a chance to match Tom Brady in post-Patriots Super Bowls, the Eagles are an ideal landing spot. They're in win-now mode and need a coach who can instill a Super Bowl-winning mentality. They have a defense loaded with young talent and a top-tier quarterback who has already proven he can show up big on the biggest stage.