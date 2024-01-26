5 last-chance options for Bill Belichick to extend his coaching career
Bill Belichick may have to wait for a new head coaching gig to open up, but patience is a virtue. His options for 2025 are enticing.
3. New York Giants
Brian Daboll was a bit of an afterthought when it came to discussions of coaches who might get fired at the end of the 2023 season. That's really only because the New York Giants had so many injuries, their 6-11 record was somewhat understandable. In 2024, a microscope will be on Daboll. He won't be able to live off 2022 forever.
Already there are rumblings of discontent in the background with a supposed feud between Wink Martindale and Daboll driving the defensive coordinator out of New York.
Daboll has to look over his shoulder knowing the connection between Belichick and the G-Men. He was an assistant with the Giants from 1979 until he was hired by the Browns as head coach in 1991. He was the architect of two Super Bowl-winning defenses in New York. He could return as head coach and cement his legacy in the Big Apple.
Of course, Belichick is in the hunt for 15 wins to get him the NFL record and the Giants may not be set up for him to get those quickly. Still, thtoey have an established franchise quarterback in Daniel Jones and could easily become a destination for free agents looking to win under the GOAT.