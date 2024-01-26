5 last-chance options for Bill Belichick to extend his coaching career
Bill Belichick may have to wait for a new head coaching gig to open up, but patience is a virtue. His options for 2025 are enticing.
4. Buffalo Bills
As wild as it may seem for a coach who has won their division four years in a row, Sean McDermott is going to be on the hot seat in 2024. He's won a lot of games in Buffalo, but he's also failed to get within touching distance of the Lombardi Trophy.
His greatest sin is not being able to get by Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs. And that's a tough reason to get fired, but another year without playoff success could doom the Buffalo Bills head coach.
Taking over in Buffalo could be a dream for Belichick. He'd get to stick it to Robert Kraft by coaching a direct rival of the Patriots. He'd get to work in a division he's already highly familiar with. He'd also inherit one of the best quarterbacks in the sport, Josh Allen.
For the Bills, it would make total sense as well. If McDermott is in danger of losing his job, it's because he couldn't get over the hump in the playoffs. So hiring the coach who has made it to and won more Super Bowls than anyone in NFL history would seem like a smart choice.
Firing McDermott would be a bold move. It would be a whole lot easier to do knowing Belichick is there for the taking.