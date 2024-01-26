5 last-chance options for Bill Belichick to extend his coaching career
Bill Belichick may have to wait for a new head coaching gig to open up, but patience is a virtue. His options for 2025 are enticing.
Bill Belichick will not be the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. They went with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris instead.
He won't be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans or Carolina Panthers either. They've all hired someone new to run the show.
And Belichick is "viewed as as a long shot" for the two remaining openings in the NFL for 2024: The Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks.
So where does Belichick go from here? It sounds increasingly likely Belichick won't get a gig for the 2024 season. He'll have to wait until 2025 to continue his pursuit of Don Shula's record for the most victories in NFL history. He is 15 wins shy. So let's look at some of the jobs he can eye going forward...
5. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, courtesy of the Carolina Panthers. After starting the 2023 season 0-4 it looked like they might compete for the top selection on record alone, but Matt Eberflus saved his job by going 7-6 to end the season. That doesn't mean he'll be able to hold onto that job for another season.
Competing in the NFC North is only more daunting with the rise of the Lions, Jordan Love and the Packers and the ever-present Vikings. Going 7-10 in 2023 may have exceeded expectations, but another fourth-place finish in the division would put the heat on Eberflus.
Belichick has got to like what he sees from the Bears defense. Coming in and coaching a team that just added a generational prospect like Caleb Williams would have to be attractive as well.