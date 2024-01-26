NFL Rumors: All signs point to Bill Belichick waiting until 2025 to coach again
It's looking likely that Bill Belichick will have to wait for a coaching job in 2025 according to this latest report.
By Scott Rogust
When the New England Patriots mutually parted ways with head coach Bill Belichick, the initial expectation was that he would find a new team for the 2024 season. But his only two interviews this offseason were with the Atlanta Falcons, and the belief was that the NFC South team would hire him. But the NFL world was in for quite the shock on Thursday.
According to multiple reports, the Falcons hired former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to be their new head coach. Morris had interviewed well with the team, and they decided to give him the opportunity over Belichick.
The head coaching vacancies are getting filled up rapidly. Could Belichick land a job this offseason?
According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Belichick is viewed as "a long shot" for the head coaching jobs with the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks.
Bill Belichick reportedly viewed as 'long shot' for Commanders, Seahawks jobs
Howe does say that it would take a "change of direction" from either team for them to pivot to Belichick.
The Commanders took themselves out of the Belichick sweepstakes immediately after the news of his departure from the Patriots. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones mentioned that the Commanders appear focused on Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and that the Seahawks haven't requested to interview Belichick.
Johnson to Washington is a logical landing spot, considering his work with Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The Commanders hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which would give Johnson the opportunity to work with one of the top quarterback prospects such as USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye, or LSU's Jayden Daniels.
As for the Seahawks, they have interviewed a bevy of candidates. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn makes the most sense, considering he worked in Seattle under head coach Pete Carroll from 2009 until 2010 as a defensive line coach, and from 2013 until 2014 as defensive coordinator.
However, it's far from guaranteed that Quinn will get the head coaching job. The Seahawks have also interviewed Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kakfa, and Johnson. The Seahawks also interviewed Morris.
Unless other head coaching jobs become available this offseason, it looks like Belichick will waiting for another opportunity next year.